Character glorifies man in the world. People appear to be running after money in their lives despite building their character. Man with beautiful character is remembered in good thoughts even after his death. Man can not erect his character by cramming some books and being fluent speaker but when he acquires education in its true means. The craze of luxurious livelihood has ruined the character of man. He can exceed to any limit to satisfy his greed. He only wants to acquire wealth by hook or crook. He neglects his professional and personal mannerism. Mostly, the life of people in the third world countries depends upon a luxurious abode and vehicle and handsome paid job with all luxuries of life. Since, these resources are not available to everyone so the people under destitution tend to invlove in nefarious activities and taint their identities in the society. Character is an asset of man. He must prioritize it to everything. According to a hadith “There is nothing that weighs more heavily than good character.” People in our society try to beautify their outer looks however, neglecting their character. Inner beauty is greater than outer beauty. Beyond any shadow of doubt, education is the most important element in building the character of nation. Education imparts noble virtues to man. So as a piece of advice, man must run after cementing his character rather filling his pockets with hush money. One must protect his character under all shades.

Awais Gopang

Sukkur