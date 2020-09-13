Hamza contracts coronavirus, Shahbaz says

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz has contracted Covid-19 in the prison, his father National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday.

Hamza has been in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) since June last year. The agency is investigating two different cases against him regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means.

Shehbaz, through a tweet, said that his son, after facing cases during the Pervez Musharraf’s tenure, was now “bravely fighting political victimisation by the NAB-Niazi nexus”. He asked people to pray for his son’s recovery.

میرے بیٹے حمزہ کو جیل میں کورونا ہوگیا ہے۔ مشرف دور میں نیب مقدمات کا ڈٹ کر مقابلہ کرنے کے بعد وہ اب نیب نیازی گٹھ جوڑ کے سیاسی انتقام کا انتہائی جراتمندی و ثابت قدمی سے سامنا کر رہا ہے۔ میری آپ سب سے درخواست ہے کہ حمزہ کی جلد صحتیابی کے لئے خصوصی دعا فرمائیں۔ جزاک اللہ خیر۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 13, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar reminded Shahbaz that his son was “not in jail because of a political crime but for laundering billions”.

“Hamza’s appeal has been rejected by the high court. Do you [Shehbaz] want that he be sent to London like your brother?” asked Akbar, referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded that Hamza be immediately shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to a hospital. According to her, Hamza has had a high fever for the last three days and his condition could worsen.