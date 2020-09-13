FO summons Indian diplomat after cross-border fire kills minor girl

RAWALPINDI: The Foreign Office on Sunday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia after a minor girl was killed and four people were injured in Azad Kashmir in the unprovoked firing of Indian troops who targetted civilian-populated neighbourhoods along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the violation of the ceasefire agreement occurred in the Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors where the Indian troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward areas along the de facto border.

During the fire, the 11-year-old girl from village Dera Sahib Zadian lost her life, the statement said, adding that the injured included a 75-year-old woman.