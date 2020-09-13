Fazl, Shujaat discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

When asked regarding his visit, Fazl said that he had come to inquire after the health of the PML-Q leader.

The JUI-F chief refused to respond to a query regarding the chances of success for the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20. “I am here to inquire after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain,” he said.

It emerged that the two leaders discussed matters pertaining to the overall political situation and other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties have decided to summon a meeting of the much-awaited All Parties Conference on September 20 a day after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during his visit to Karachi.

However, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on the other side criticised Fazl, saying he is pursuing his own dreams while PML-N is making some other plans. PML-N will definitely pay the price if Nawaz Sharif rejects to return to the country, he said adding that the party is incapable of playing a major role as the opposition party

Fawad said that nobody knew clearly who is running the political affairs of PML-N. The political party would regain its reputation after finalising its actual leadership, whereas, it could also take a firm stand on decisions, he added.