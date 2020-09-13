Environmental issues of the country are increasing on daily basis and they look dangerous for Pakistan.Such as air pollution ,water pollution ,noise pollution, climate change, pesticide misuse, soil erosion and natural disaster. Right now the flood of Karachi brought lots of people under the cloud . The rain turned into massive rivers flowing on main roads. According to global Environment Performance Index (EPI) Pakistan is in the list of those countries which are already suffering from these.The climate change and global warming are the most alarming issues which brought millions of lives in risk. The main reasons of environmental issues are carbon emission, increasing populations and deforestation. These can be serious environmental problems. Government is requested to take a concrete step to tackle these menaces .

Zainab Anwar

Turbat