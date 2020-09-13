Crimes abound

I agree with the world’s natural calamity that happens for goodness. But it made me imagined fully was the idea of ruin and misfortune. Approximately, the suffering humanity is, however, human suffering is both in ways universal and inescapable. When joy happens, so in some routes you wait for pain. This is only life’s sign or the accurate causes . Can you judge this is not injustice at all, since life only rules according to its own instructions and lastly affect on human life . Guys, according to the Bible, God will bring an end to the suffering of every human on the planet and Bible promises that God will wipe out every year from their eyes and death will be no more. Likely, in terms of this regard if the humanity we want for , rather for the sake of avoiding bad activities, so that we shall eliminate them that would not accept us as wrong consideration of human . Very recently a woman news in Gujra Pura made me upset and a long thinking time . This was the victim of blaming gang rape case . As an innocent mother was raped and looted in front of her two children. The women was actually travelling when her car stopped with no fuel. This is even a challenge for Lahore Police abd Punjab Minister law as they don’t keep ability to take the investigation further with no further evidence which was a blind accident..Have you ever thought how to prevent these hard accidents? If Pakistan’s economy is fall and went to a devastating change of low income , Prime Minister become the first to think about this . Additionally, is the humanity did an unfair misdeed that should not be forgiven at all? This is not the real status of life . As we are Muslims. Islam says , it is based on laws of justice, but what is justice named in Pakistan? Pakistan a country of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has lost its religion and choosed an another route . The Islam concept is made a child’s play when necessary being constantly used and when unused being wasted. Can you say exceptionally we are the followers of Islam and prophet (PBUH) . If we see the biography of Muhammad ( SAW) we don’t see anything changed aimlessly. But what Pakistan’s community character is based on ) . Finally I want to accept this is not a offer for life’s betterment rather for life’s eradication. So try to avoid it please. And especially the PM should put an eye to these issues which bring a bad name for Islam.

Barkatullah

Turbat