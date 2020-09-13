At least six injured after yet another building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six people were injured when a multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood collapsed early Sunday morning, rescue officials said.

Sindh Rangers have reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital where the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

In a similar incident two days ago, a multi-storey residential building had collapsed in the Korangi area, killing two people while injuring eight.

More details to follow