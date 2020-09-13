Arguments over Kashmir heat up between centre and opposition

ISLAMABAD: Heated words were exchanged between the opposition and the centre on Sunday over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) handling of the current Kashmir policy, with the opposition questioning whether the government had “struck a deal” over the disputed territory.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal, criticised the incumbent government and said that there have been “weak and strong” governments, but never before has India attempted to change the status of Kashmir.

“Why did this happen in Imran Niazi’s [tenure]? Does the ‘new Pakistan’ seem weak to India or has the leadership struck a deal over Kashmir?” Iqbal asked.

Iqbal lambasted the PTI earlier during a press conference for its governance and added that the opposition would introduce a plan on September 20 to remove the government.

In regards to the recent motorway incident, the PML-N leader added that the government was “raising its finger” at the people and not the culprits.

“The government allowed the suspects to flee after leaking their identities,” Iqbal said, adding that the primary suspect was at large as a result of their incompetence.

He said that the government only conducts meetings to exact revenge, adding that the people were denouncing the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore’s statement, but PM Imran had yet to even tweeted about it.

Iqbal also spoke about the high turnover rate in government positions under the PTI government.

“Even a school teacher isn’t changed in the frequency or manner that [the Punjab government] has transferred inspector generals,” he said.

“Officers holding important administrative positions are being transferred like Naib Qasids,” Iqbal added, remarking that Buzdar was as inadequate as Imran Khan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill responded to aforesaid statements on Kashmir, arguing that the PML-N had always had “dealings with India at the expense of Kashmir”.

“Why would India need to work up a nerve to respond to those who did not even appoint a foreign minister to counter India’s lobbying?” he asked.