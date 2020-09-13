APG to review Pakistan’s performance on action plan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A crucial two-day meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is scheduled for September 15 and 16 to review Pakistan’s measures against money laundering.

The Asia-Pacific Joint Group will hold a virtual meeting in which Pakistan’s 27-point action plan will be reviewed.

However, some important bills regarding the anti-money laundering – vital for Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list – are facing blockage in parliament due to the opposition, which is demanding to take them into confidence before their passage.

Pakistan, America, Britain, France, Germany, China, India, New Zealand and Australia will attend the meeting.

The recommendations will be put before the FATF on October 16.