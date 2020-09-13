Is the ice melting? Will Intra Afghan talks pave the way to establish permanent peace ?Are the concluding remarks premature at this stage? Obviously, these are prematurely assuming that just initiating of these talks will return peace and stability permanently in Afghanistan. The nexus of American elections and rising of insurgent groups in Afghanistan with establishment of permanent peace is being totally ignored.Apparently, the platform has been set at Doha, twenty one members from both sides ( Afghan Government and Afghan Taliban) are willing to start Intra Afghan talks today for discussing the future perspectives of buffer state. Assumptions should positively approach, however some reservations are always exist in line which can sabotage or freezing the entire process.In Currently moving smooth process, two factors cannot be ignored which may resist the whole process even after its initiating and completion of all framed agendas which are considered the most pivotal. One belongs to internal affairs of Afghan while second relates to external factor. Meanwhile the external factor is directly affected to Afghan Internal issue. ” Rising of attacks in Afghanistan is the evidence of Presence of non state actors ” in afghan soil is the existing threat and may directly halt the complete process if once gears on the track of prosperity and peace.Last month former taliban factions have been merged into a single factor which is not only a direct threat for Afghanistan but also for Pakistan. The second factor is Presidential elections of USA which is scheduled on Nov 3 this years. Joe Biden and Donald trumps are the contestants. Recently, Donald Trump tweeted and criticised American top military commanders while blaming that they don’t feel happy in withdrawal of American troops from other countries. Both Trump and Biden are playing political cards to acquire sympathy in upcoming election. Democratic contestant for president Joe biden welcomes the presence of military troops on foreign lands and terming it the intrest of USA ,while on other hand, Republicans stalwart Donald Trump is against it apparently. What would be the future of Afghan Intra talks if biden wins ? And what will happen if Trump is elected for second term? Donald Trump has been criticised by various people on his variable policy , terming a soft shift. Will this main peace deal between Afghan Taliban and USA remain active until the completion of all points, in case if trump wins ? Trump has already unilaterally withdrawn from Iran nuclear deal in 2018. So, the future prospective of successful Intra Afghan talks directly relates to the result of upcoming USA Presidential elections which is scheduled on Nov 3. Before Nov 3 , all assumptions of successful agreement will be seemed as premature.

Mahtab Ali Khan

Bahawalnagar