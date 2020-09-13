Adult conversations

Why is there still shame in discussing adult topics like rape ? Why don’t we discuss them openly?

Maybe because men are majority and everytime the culprit is a man/men.men love men.being an elevated man doesn’t define to favor same gender. if you have the courage to judge, judge it justicly instead of blaming the innocents. Rather save the humanity or the post.

It’s useless being jurisdiction when you cant help the victims.

I really don’t need to recall all the cases that have been opened on social media but closed at the Same time. Tragedies can’t be forgotten easily. Men uncontrolled lust is preceding disheartening news consecutively.

Being home in a closed room feels unsafe.where do we go ? We aren’t safe anywhere.Gross is everywhere it can be a mall, a road, a park and ultimately who’s blamed a woman.

Women dressing in an old excuse. A mother traveling is a sin or else she will be targeted on a cold road in front of her kids?

The higher authority yet government should must take action towrads this. I’m sure there’s something called karma

All of us have a family with different genders. These beast can target anyone of any age A 2 year old girl, a boy, transgender not only humans but also a kitten. Why is there such frustration who’s responsible? lack of education.

These beasts are destroying humanity Is that what a nation looks like ? Don’t we need to educate all these kinda people?

These type of letters either get ignored or if get published no action is taken. I urge Mr Imram khan to look forward to this.You own Pakistan and people living here are your responsibility help us save our lives, respect and prestige.

I shout let Pakistan be PAKISTAN I.e (pure) pak land.

Mahnoor Kamal

Rawalpindi