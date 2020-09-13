Active Covid-19 cases fall to 5,673 as 96pc patients recover

ISLAMABAD: Over 96 per cent patients of coronavirus have recovered from the infection so far in Pakistan showing steady progress towards the elimination of the pandemic in the country.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 289,429 patients, out of 301,481 cases reported so far, have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan and the country has only 5,673 active cases at present.

A total of 31,411 coronavirus tests were carried out over the last 24 hours and 526 people tested positive. Six people died of the virus during the last 24 hours. The statistics provided by NCOC stated that 6,379 patients died of coronavirus.

A total of 1,000 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 96 of them are on ventilators across the country. There are a total of 735 hospitals for Covid-19 patients across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 28,982,632, while 20,853,487 patients have recovered and 925,263 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,678,149 cases. It is followed by India, which has 4,764,784 cases, Brazil has 4,315,858 and Russia has 1,062,811 confirmed cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally of cases sprinted past 4.7 million with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8:00 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 per cent. There are 973,175 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

SURGE WITNESSED IN BALOCHISTAN:

The Balochistan government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has said that a surge has been witnessed in novel coronavirus cases in the province.

Talking to media persons on Sunday, the government spokesperson said that preparations have been finalised for opening the schools on September 15 in Balochistan.

Shahwani said that a committee has been formed to monitor enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs). He appealed to the people to follow the SOPs strictly to avoid infection. He said that regular tests will be conducted after the opening of the academic institutions.

The prime minister, in his recent visit of Quetta, lauded the performance of the chief minister of Balochistan, he said. “We are determined for development of the province despite limited resources,” Shahwani said.