The CCPO Lahore does not let us sleep safe

“A little learning is a dangerous thing; Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring: There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain, And drinking largely sobers us again.”

This verse is attributed to the great novelist, Alexander Pope, though in other places, the word is “knowledge” and not “learning.” A little knowledge is a dangerous thing. Either way, you should get what he is driving at.

We see this in everyday life with increasing frequency, with politicians, pretend sages, pseudo-intellectuals, pretend television anchors and pretend TV analysts, weaving entire theories based on some drawing room or chai khana gossip. That ‘little knowledge’ or ‘learning,’ is then transferred to the viewer and becomes very dangerous because the viewer tends to take the tyranny of the spoken and written word as the gospel truth. As it spreads through society, it takes the form of tradition and ritual.

Only a few days ago, we had a Pakistani-French lady brutally raped by two men on the side of the motorway in front of her little children. Mercifully her life was spared but money and jewellery was stolen from her. By the time the police arrived it was too late. But what was uttered by the Head of the Lahore Police, the CCPO as he’s called, was utterly disgraceful and is a prime example of people with ‘little knowledge’ and small minds. He tried to shift the blame onto the raped woman asking why was she travelling on a motorway so late at night without enough petrol in the car and why did she do so without a male escort and more such nonsense…This crap is going to influence the minds of many. It probably comes from the sermons of the semi-literate mullah who infest our mosques. It is high time that this man was thrown out on his ear and out of service and made to publically apologize. This is a typical ploy of the police to shift the blame onto the victim. Women in the country erupted in protest and rightly so! This CCPO who is a senior police officer is a victim of ‘a little knowledge.’ Why should all men not be under a curfew after dark so they cannot rape?

Then on the political front you get nonsensical statements from most of our politicians. Just consider what Asad Umar, our brilliant minister for something or the other said– that the erring CCPO’s remarks do not constitute criminal conduct. At the very least, they constitute an utter lack of balance and good sense. Consider other political remarks of politicians and myriad mullahs. These are incredibly insensitive people who should be sent to finishing school in Switzerland. The law in Pakistan is that a hapless, helpless woman is fair game and if she is raped too bad– she was asking for it. All that remains is for Prime Minister Imran Khan to give a special award to Mr Asad Umar and the highest civilian award to the CCPO. I doubt if the CCPO imbibed deep from the waters of the Pierian Spring, but from something else. Until this CCPO is made history, people in Punjab will not sleep safe, after all it was this very CCPO over whom the argument with the previous Inspector General Police, Punjab took place and he was summarily removed. I would say that the previous IG Police stands vindicated. The minds of these people have gone on a long vacation and it’s about time they returned to the place where good sense prevails. It is not only the Sindh government’s incompetence that is at issue these days, it is also the Punjab government’s incompetence. It would be easy to say that Governor’s Rule should be imposed in these provinces… but with these governors?

I have been writing for some time that our constitution and our system need to be changed. I start from the constitutional provision that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic. Therefore it is the duty of an Islamic State first and foremost to create an Islamic Welfare State and therefore to look after the human condition and implement the rights of God’s creations, of which mankind is the most important. They have to start with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness but there are many more. Like, for example, the right to not be defamed and the duty of the state to protect its citizens from libel and defamation. The sanctity of the home and the family; the right of every citizen to develop their minds to their full potential and the duty of the State to provide the wherewithal to achieve that. When you talk of the right to life, it implies the right to adequate food and nutrition and again the duty of the State to ensure that. What say you when the most important staple, which is flour, is beyond the reach of the common man? And so on and so forth. The full list of haqooq-ul-ibad deserves a separate article one day.

Islam enjoins us to ‘choose from amongst ourselves and choose from the best.’ The word ‘choose’ implies a method of making a choice which in this day and age are elections, and it is the duty of the State to not only ensure free and fair elections but to help us choose from amongst the best. This last can only be done if each potential candidate is first, repeat first, made to clear the qualification and disqualification articles and prove himself as far as possible to be ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen,’ which mean truthful and trustworthy. How many of our parliamentarians are truthful and trustworthy? Only then can it be ensured as far as possible that we get to choose from amongst the best and not from any group of donkeys who make it into our legislatures, our governments and many other vital jobs. The calls for a presidential system, which means one person elected directly by the people on the basis of one person one vote is made the Chief Executive of the government, who should be free to choose his team from amongst the best, provided every member of the team also goes through ratification. There are many other things to be included in these changes but suffice it to just mention these because if there are more, it will take time to digest. As an Islamic State, the rulers and the people must consider every step before they take it as to whether it is right or wrong, good or evil and this has to do with methodology of selection. I think this much so far should suffice before we move on.