With a politicized police force in place

Law and order is bound to be a casualty

There was horror and outrage all over Pakistan as a mother was gangraped in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. Only days earlier the Punjab IGP, whose performance had been praised by the Prime Ministr himself was forced to leave his post when he refused to accept the newly appointed Lahore police chief. The IGP’s reservations were by no means unfounded as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report had described the new CCPO as being corrupt, both morally and financially, and concluded that he could misuse power if bribed. That both the federal and provincial governments decided to appoint him the police chief of the second largest city in the country despite full knowledge of his sordid background indicates they had had reasons that they are not willing to divulge.

Lahore, like the rest of Punjab province, has remained the stronghold of the PML(N). The local government elections are going to be held in months to come. The PTI government wants favourable results by hook or by crook. The opposition thinks that since honest officers are reluctant to carry out illegal orders they are being sidelined one after another. This explains the all too frequent transfers of IGPs, Chief Secretaries, provincial secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners. The government wants pliable officers who carry out whatever directions are given to them without questioning their legality.

With politically motivated appointments in Punjab, the province will have to pay a heavy price in the form of a deteriorating law and order situation as shown by the heart-rending incident on early Wednesday.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Gulzar Ahmad, has rightly pointed out that when policing is in the hands of unprofessional and inept persons it is bound to lead to a serious erosion of the law and order situation. Further, when policing is politicised, the life and property of the people are not safe. Recent developments in the Punjab Police, he said, were a sign of the politicizing of the policing system. According to the CJP no amount of interference whatsoever should be made either by the government or by any political person in the police force. The PTI government would do well to heed the timely warning.