Traders importing sugar with high sulphur content, PSMA claims

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association spokesman has said that some Pakistani importers are planning to import into Pakistan sugar containing high Sulphur content, which is injurious to health.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that it is suspected that some importers in connivance with Indian sugar traders are trying to dump high sulphur content sugar in Pakistan, which is injurious to health. The benefit will be passed on to India and Modi government, the spokesperson added.

The spokesman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has appealed to government to take notice of it and measures be taken to restrict import of Indian sugar.