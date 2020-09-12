Start of intra-Afghan talks result of combined efforts: FM

—Queshi says spoilers to pose formidable challenges, suggests four-pronged way forward

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations is the fruit of “our combined efforts.”

Addressing the opening ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations through video link, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has long maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Political solution is the only way forward, he added.

The FM said, “We are gratified that our perspective is now widely shared across the international community. We are also gratified that we have fulfilled our part of the responsibility.”

The foreign minister noted that Pakistani citizens and law enforcement officials have rendered invaluable sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The foreign minister paid tribute to Pakistan’s efforts for bringing about peace in Afghanistan, saying that everyone’s joint efforts are paying off as both sides take to the table for talks. He said that durable peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest as well.

The foreign minister said that it is now for the Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity, work together constructively, and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He said that spoilers, from within and from without, will pose formidable challenges. Constant vigilance will be required to guard against their machinations, he added.

Qureshi reassured that Pakistan will always be in full support and solidarity with Afghans as they continue their momentous journey on the path of peace, security and development. He said Pakistan will always support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

Suggesting a four-pronged way forward, the minister called upon the international community and all concerned to come forward and continue to support the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process while respecting the consensus that emerges from the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Secondly, he called upon the global community to ensure that Afghanistan neither witnesses the violence of the days in the past again nor becomes a space for elements to harm other countries beyond its borders.

Thirdly, he said it was important to deepen and sustain economic engagements with Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development and lastly, to ensure a well-resourced and time-bound return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

“At this moment of hope, I’ll reassure my Afghan brethren that Pakistan will always show full support and solidarity with them as they continue their momentous journey on the path of peace, security, and development,” the minister affirmed.

Earlier in a tweet on Saturday, Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to be a force for a stable and prosperous region. He said it is a historic day for Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has long maintained that peace, not war, is the answer. He said, “We are proud to champion a partnership for peace and move forward with faith and resolve that will not be deterred.”

Historic peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban seeking to end 19 years of war have begun in Doha, Qatar.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, while kicking off the opening ceremony, said the warring sides must “rise above all forms of division by reaching an agreement on the basis of no victor and no vanquished”.