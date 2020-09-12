Shehbaz asks court to hear defamation case against Imran on daily basis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has requested that the court hear a defamation case against Prime Minister Imran Khan on daily basis.

Taking to Twitter to talk about the case, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister had sought 33 deferments so far in the case. The case was filed years ago when Imran Khan, then still only in the opposition, claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had once offered him a bribe of Rs 10 billion. According to the PML-N President, Imran Khan has failed to submit a writtern reply to the court even after three years have passed, which is why he has requested that the case be heard on a daily basis.

In a different statement, Sharif said that a forensic laboratory was set up in the government of the PML-N under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. “Nations are not created by slogans and false accusations,” he said. “When the PML-N government’s term ended in 2018, the price of sugar was Rs 58. Today it is being sold for more than Rs 100.”

He said that the wheat harvesting season is not over yet and wheat has disappeared, flour prices have skyrocketed. “If there is nothing to do but to put the opponents against the wall, then the common man looks at the sky in confusion,” he said.