Railways reduces fares for AC classes, launches two new trains

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has slashed ticket charges by 10 percent across all AC business cabins, and by 5 percent across all AC standard classes on Saturday. The launch of two new trains was also announced. The concession in tickets shall be in force from Sept 21 throughout the department.

Moreover, the department announced the restoration of dining restaurant cars across all the express trains from Sept 14. It said the dining restaurant cars were restricted earlier in the wake of the Covid-19 breakout. However, now the passengers can avail breakfast, lunch, and tea among other edibles from their express trains.

In another development announced by the department the same day, Pakistan Railways decided to launch two new railway trajectories from Lahore, each to Narowal and to Sahiwal destinations. The train from Lahore, called Faiz Ahmed Faiz, shall embark on its journey to Narowal at 06:30pm to conclude its journey at 08:55pm. The return will take place from Narowal at 05:30am to arrive at Lahore by 07:50am.

Another train, Lasani Express, will be from Lahore en route to Sahiwal which will be scheduled to leave Lahore 03:45pm and to arrive at destination by 07:45pm. Lasani Express shall depart from Sahiwal at 06:00am and will reach Lahore by 09:55am, according to the department.

The purpose of operating passenger trains between these destinations is to expedite the travel for the labour class, the department said.

Keeping in view the improved coronavirus situation across the country, Pakistan Railways earlier announced to restore six more passenger trains from 17th of August

According to a spokesperson for PR, Hazara Express, Fareed Express, Rehman Express, Moenjo Daro Passenger would resume their operations.