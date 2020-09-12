Punjab govt allocates Rs200m for ‘Nai Zindagi’ program for acid attack victims 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday announced the allocation of Rs 200 million for the ‘Nai Zindagi’ program, meant for the rehabilitation of women that are acid attack victims.

Chief Minister Buzdar said that the state would fulfill its responsibilities towards its citizens during an address to an event of the Nai Zindagi initiative for medical and psychological rehabilitation of acid attack victims under the Ehsaas programme. The chief minister said that the Punjab government has initially allocated Rs200 million and the program will be expanded to other districts.

“The Punjab Ehsaas Programme is the first step towards materializing the dream of Riyasat-e-Medina,” he said at the event. “Caring behaviour is the basis of humanity, and humanity makes us realize the need of establishing a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Medina, where people can get access to all facilities without any discrimination, besides providing relief to the poor, oppressed segment and deserving class of the society.”

He stated that the feelings of the disenfranchised and underprivileged segment of the society were being hurt and their genuine demands were also being ignored in the past. Time has come to give equal rights and to fulfill the needs of the deprived classes of the society. People deprived of social protection are the responsibility of the welfare state, Usman Buzdar mentioned.

He said that more steps are being taken for the development of human resources and a waste management programme is also initiated in nine districts. The government has prioritised the uplift of the unprivileged segment of society and more than 75,000 persons will be groomed for employment.

The chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is efficiently working for improving the health and education sectors. Under the Nai Zindagi programme, the victims of acid attacks will be provided medical facilities and interest-free loans.

Punjab Social Protection Authority under Punjab Ehsaas Programme has launched “Nai Zindagi” and “Punjab Human Capital Investment Project” at a cost of Rs53.25 billion.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Murad Ras and Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, MPAs Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Asia Amjad, Abdullah Warraich and Muhammad Shafi, chief secretary, chairman P&D, principal secretary to CM and concerned officers were present on this occasion. TLT