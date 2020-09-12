PML-N moves LHC to remove ‘corrupt’ Lahore police chief

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to submit additional documents in an earlier petition challenging the appointment of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh.

The petition, submitted by PML-N leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan, seeks the court’s approval to submit additional evidence in the primary petition, also filed by Khan on Wednesday, challenging the Punjab government’s decision to remove Shoaib Dastagir from the post of inspector general of police (IGP) following a rift with Sheikh.

The politician’s first petition in the LHC argued that pre-mature transfers in the police force violated the Police Order (2002) and the Punjab government’s rules of business. It urged the court to declare notifications regarding the appointment of the provincial police officer and Lahore CCPO as “unconstitutional”.

The petition was filed a day after the federal government, while removing Dastagir, appointed Inam Ghani as the new Punjab police chief — the sixth police chief of the province since the PTI came into power two years ago.

Dastagir had stopped working after Sheikh, who was posted as Lahore CCPO earlier this month, allegedly spoke against him during a meeting with senior officers.

Dastagir reportedly later met the prime minister and the chief minister and sought a probe into the alleged misconduct by the new CCPO and appropriate action, asking to otherwise be transferred to another position, which he ultimately was.

The first hearing on the petition was held in the LHC on Sept 10 which was presided over by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. The next hearing is scheduled for Sept 14 (Monday).

Ahmed’s latest petition stated that since the Sept 10 hearing, certain “critical facts” have come into public knowledge regarding the Lahore CCPO and his competence.

“The CCPO is allegedly ‘corrupt financially and morally’ and has been accused of misuse of authority by the Central Selection Board as a consequence [of which] his promotion was suppressed,” it read.

The petition also refers to the Sheikh’s recent remarks on the motorway incident implying that the victim shared responsibility for her rape, terming it a demonstration of his “deep-rooted misogyny and incompetence”.

“A few days after [Sheikh’s] appointment he committed insubordination of his superior IG and passed derogatory remarks against his superiors and later demonstrated deep-rooted misogyny and incompetence when he blamed a rape victim for her rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway,” the petition stated.

“The performance of the CCPO is ample evidence for the petitioners that the provincial government has not exercised its discretion reasonably and justly while appointing the CCPO,” it added.

Ahmed requested the court to allow the submission of several news reports related to the CCPO, including about a declaration signed by senior police officers seeking action against him, dismissal of a report by the Intelligence Bureau regarding his alleged corruption and about a demand by civil society and rights activists for his removal.

The petition, which will be heard by the LHC on Monday, requests the court to allow the submission of these documents and suspend the notification of the CCPO’s appointment.