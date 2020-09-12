Petition seeks judicial probe of motorway gang-rape incident

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the heinous motorway gang-rape incident.

The victim, a French national, had been attacked on the outskirts of Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday after her car ran out of fuel. A couple of armed men allegedly beat up her and her two children travelling with her. The attackers then took them into the adjacent fields where they raped the woman.

The petition also accuses Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh of victim-blaming, stating the police have completely failed in providing protection to the citizens.

Sheikh landed himself in hot waters for allegedly accusing the victim of inviting the incident by failing to take due precautions before setting off for her journey.

According to his statement aired on television on Thursday, the woman could have avoided being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Sheikh said she should have taken the more populated GT Road to Gujranwala instead of going via motorway, and that she ought to have checked how much fuel her car had before setting off.

“The crime ratio has increased due to the negligence and non-professional behaviour of the police,” the petitioner maintained.

The petition, which also mentions rape incidents occurred in 2018 and 2019, urged the court to summon data on such incidents reported in the past five years and make it public.

The Punjab government, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani and Sheikh have been made nominated as respondents in the application.