Pakistan records 584 fresh cases, as three more succumb to cornavirus

ISLAMABAD: Three more patients have succumbed to the coronavirus in Pakistan, all of them in Sindh, as the country recorded another 584 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The death toll from the highly contagious disease has now risen to to 6,373, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the NCOC, 584 more people tested positive for the infection during the last twenty-four hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 300,955. As many as 288,536 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,046. A total of 29,534 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 584 turned out to be positive.

So far, more than 2.8 million tests have been conducted across the country. At present, 1,012 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 93 are on ventilators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 28,700,866. While 20,610,944have recovered, 920,549 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,635,933 cases. It is followed by India, which has 4,657,379 cases, Brazil has 4,283,978 and Russia has 1,051,874 confirmed cases.

India has recorded its biggest 24-hour spike of 97,654 coronavirus cases. With this, India’s tally has surged to 4,657,379. Death toll currently stands at 77,506.

In the past seven days, India has recorded 636,889 Covid cases. After a record daily spike of 248,86 cases, Maharashtra’s Covid tally crosses 1-million mark. Kerala’s total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000 and Uttar Pradesh’s tally is nearing 300,000.

Delhi reported 4,266 fresh corona cases, taking the tally to over 209,000. Sixty per cent of the daily new Covid-19 recoveries in India are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases.