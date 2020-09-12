Motorway gang-rape suspect identified from DNA, arrest expected soon

The DNA of a suspect wanted in the motorway gang-rape case had matched with government records, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday, suggesting that one of the primary culprits had been identified.

In a tweet, he said the suspect “will be arrested soon”.

Gill congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the provincial police chief and the Lahore capital city police officer, saying the three were in a meeting regarding the case until 4am in the morning.

The chief minister is expected to announce the development in the case investigation at a press conference shortly.

“The chief minister has monitored the entire case himself,” Gill, who previously served as Buzdar’s spokesperson, added. “Work speaks, not words.”

In an update on the case, Azhar Mashwani, focal person on digital media to the Punjab chief minister, said a committee formed to probe the incident had submitted its initial report to the chief minister.

He said all law-enforcement agencies were jointly working on the case and DNA profiling of suspects was ongoing.

Mashwani said personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol had now been deployed on the motorway where the incident occurred. The government has also decided to link motorway’s helpline (130) with 15 and 1124 helplines.

The developments in the case come more than three days after the gang-rape caused countrywide outrage and raised questions over the lack of security on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, which has been unmanned since it became operational nearly six months ago.

According to the details available so far, a woman in her early 30s, a resident of Lahore’s Defence Housing Society, was stuck on the motorway with her two children at around 1am after her car ran out of fuel. As she tried to arrange for help, two men approached her and took her and her children (under eight) into the nearby fields at gunpoint.

Once in the field, the attackers raped the woman in front of her children. By the time a police party and a relative of the woman had called arrived at the scene, the attackers had fled, taking with them the cash and valuables the victim was carrying with her.

As the investigation into the incident started, there were reports that the victim had called the helpline of Motorway Police, but she was denied assistance because the area in question was not covered by the Pakistan National Highway and Motorway Police.

On Friday, a host of investigators pooled in their expertise in the pursuit of two violent suspects who might have left their fingerprints and DNA behind as they went about smashing windows of the car while forcibly taking the rape victim and her children away. Reports said many of the nearby villages had been combed for the suspects by investigation teams.