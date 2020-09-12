Jungle law in Punjab

And insensitivities of the rulers

The misogynistic and heartless remarks made by the freshly appointed CCPO (Lahore Capital City police Officer) Umer Sheikh about a gangrape on his watch, on the outskirts of Lahore late Wednesday evening, has justifiably created an outrage.

As per the norm in the Islamic republic, rape victims themselves are blamed and shamed for their misfortune for basically, being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

For example, in this case, the lady in question according to the CCPO chose to travel by the section of the Lahore-Sialkot motorway opened a few months back. The family consisting of the lady and her two minor daughters departed Lahore for Gujranwala a little after midnight.

The CCPO has questioned the wisdom of the lady to travel at such a late hour without any male escort. Furthermore, adding to her misfortune, her car ran out of fuel in the middle of the motorway. Virtually stranded, she called the motorway police for help. But to no avail.

The CCPO went on to say that because the lady lives in France, she naively assumed that a fully functional motorway with appended facilities was as safe during the night was as in broad day light.

But these were unforced errors and not of her own making. She did nothing wrong on the night in question and for the CCPO to even suggest this, shows that he has no business being in such a senior position at the police force.

Unfortunately the section of the motorway in question was neither policed nor had other facilities that are usually taken for granted in the West.

The question that begs an answer here is: why was the motorway opened without proper facilities and infrastructure. Was there any warning or notice that the newly opened Sialkot section was without policing and a functional infrastructure?

Adding insult to injury, the CCPO Umer Sheikh who was appointed just a few days back purely on political grounds doubled down on his earlier assertions and questioned the lady’s choice of the motorway instead of taking the more crowded GT road.

He is implying that the hapless lady has only herself to blame for what befell her on that night of horror. Many members of Khan’s cabinet have implicitly questioned their boss’s wisdom in choosing the wrong person for the job for the umpteenth time.

Lahore’s fifth IGP (inspector general police) Shoaib Dastagir was made to resign only last week just because of insisting upon merit-based policies. He strongly objected to the appointment of Umer Sheikh, a controversial officer.

Sheikh’s service record is nothing to write home about. That is why he was relegated to ‘category C’. Perhaps the controversial CCPO blamed his erstwhile boss for his misfortunes in service. He reportedly used unprintable language against his immediate superior Shoaib Dastagir.

Sheikh represents the worst in our police culture. Perhaps precisely owing to this inane quality, he was chosen. Understandably, police morale is at an all-time low as a result of this development.

The police office’s own association had condemned his appointment.

Despite changing five IGs, ‘Riyasat-e-Medina’s’ CEO has failed to select a dream team of his choice. It is becoming clearer by the day that Khan wants that the chief cop of the province and his team should do the bidding of the boss-no questions asked.

Any police boss found lacking is immediately branded as a Sharif lackey since the PML-N ruled the roost in Punjab for more than a decade. Shehbaz Sharif ruled Punjab as chief minister thrice between 1997 and 2018. Before him the elder Sharif ruled Punjab before becoming the prime minister.

Critics contend that despite claiming that the PTI government operates purely on merit-based policies, ground realities suggest diametrically the opposite. Sharifs and the Chadhrys before them created a police force purely based on personal loyalty and political exigencies. Members of the National and provincial assemblies belonging to the ruling party got their favourites appointees in their respective constituencies.

Khan, after tinkering with so many IGPs and CCPOs, has come to the same conclusion as his predecessors. Things have come full circle with the appointment of the new police hierarchy in the province.

It is not surprising that heinous crimes- especially those that grab headlines- are shockingly on the rise.

Number of misogynistic offences including rape and child molesting are rising by the day. In this milieu a manifest increase in dacoities and thefts are hardly noticed.

According to human rights monitoring bodies, the actual number of crimes against women in Punjab is even higher as such beastly crimes are widely under-reported owing to social stigma attached with them.

While the PTI government has its eyes set on the upcoming local bodies elections it is more worried about victimizing its political opponents rather than taking the right steps to fix the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

In its desperation it has thrown its electoral commitments to the wind in order to rehyphenate the unholy nexus between criminals and the politicians. Vitriolic narrative of the PTI stalwarts against the opposition has worsened matters.

Despite the furore he has refused to retract his odious remarks about the rape victim. Obviously, he has strong backing of his bosses.

The minister of human rights Shireen Marzari who is virulently vocal about such matters directly concerning her ministry has surprisingly given a muted response.

Unsurprisingly the minister for planning Asad Umar contends that the erring CCPO’s remarks do not constitute criminal conduct. While the Accountability minister Shahzad Akbar as per his wont has also defended Umer Sheikh.

Probably Sheikh’s appointment had the blessings of the Accountability czar. The hatchet jobs expected from him as a prelude to the upcoming local bodies elections are not possible without full backing of his political masters.

Nonetheless, the controversial CCPO should be shown the door not only for his crude and insensitive remarks but because of sheer incompetence as well.