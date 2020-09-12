Journalist returns home after release from police custody

KARACHI: Hours after he was arrested for sharing “objectionable” content on social media platforms, journalist Bilal Farooqui was released in the early hours of Saturday morning, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed.

Murtaza, through a tweet, said the journalist “has been released and is being taken back to his residence by police”.

Farooqui, who is associated with the English-language daily Express Tribune, was arrested on Friday, two days after a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him at Defence police station for allegedly defaming state institutions and promoting sectarian divides.

The development was confirmed by Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon who had said the station investigation officer (SHO) of the Defence police station had arrested the journalist. Farooqui was booked under Sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Sections 11 (hate speech) and 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca) on a complaint lodged by Javed Khan, a resident of Majeed Colony, Landhi, who accused the journalist of sharing “highly objectionable material” on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

On Saturday morning, Faroo­qui appeared before Judicial Magistrate (South) Uzair Ali.

During the hearing, Investigation Officer (IO) Malik Basharat filed an interim report stating that Sections 500 and 505 from the PPC had been removed from the FIR. “Other sections of Peca are in tact,” he added.

The judge came down hard on the IO, observing that after removing the sections of the PPC, the case was no longer within the jurisdiction of the police and was now a matter for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The judge returned the interim report and directed the IO to submit a proper report at the next hearing. Under the law, the IO has 14 days to submit the report.