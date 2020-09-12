Human sufferance and belittlement

Discrimination ingrained deeply in the psyche of the ruling elite

Societies are in eternal transition, as they should be. But, usually, they move along progressive trajectories setting new challenges to brace, generating new ideas to ponder, carving new vistas to conquer, and piling up new achievements as testaments to their effort. Our society is also in transition, but not quite in the desirable direction. If I may venture to say that it is headed the wrong way, I may not be far off the mark.

Of the many characteristics by which this society can be recognised, its abhorrent capacity for acceptance of corruption and tolerance for crime stretch the limits of one’s faith to the fullest. Leaving aside the vile beneficiary segments who have stuffed themselves fat on what they skinned off the state, it is the ordinary people who seem little concerned by this twin scourge. They even come up with their own rationale why they feel it is not the worst of things to have happened and count numerous deprivations which directly impact their lives, and which they believe need to be urgently redressed.

They can be right, but they are not because they are unable to see the direct link between their deprivations and the gruesome extent to which the country has been ravaged of its resources which were meant to be invested in their welfare. Of course, there is a morbid mindset that controls it all. If that is not geared to investing in the poor people of the country as a matter of preference by ensuring all requisites for them in the domains of quality education and health facilities, provisioning job opportunities and empowerment to facilitate their progress, they would never be able to secure their legitimate place in the society so as to be contented with their own life, and confident about the future of their coming generations.

There are people who may not be at the forefront at this juncture. They need to be found and inspired to take on this mammoth challenge to turn the state into a just and judicious arbiter of the destinies of all people who live within the ambit of its jurisdiction and ensure that the chance of their birth does not become a stigma for them to burn in the fires of deprivations and belittlements

One approach could be that people who have been fed on lies and false promises through generations and who, in spite of repeated setbacks and heartbreaks, still want to go the same old way, should generate little sympathy. But, looking at it from a different perspective, the deprived communities comprise people who are extremely vulnerable on various counts along social, economic, religious and cultural divisions, and they hardly have the power to resist the non-stop exploitative onslaught. Consequently, they fall easy prey to these predators that are always on the prowl trying to keep the constituents captive within their stranglehold. That is how the society has been divided among ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’, with the former calling the shots with regard to even the right to live of the latter community of people.

This is the core evil where the chance of birth becomes the benchmark for chiselling the future of a bulk of people with few getting the opportunity to cross the sanctified barrier and move over into the realms of opportunity and promise. In this effort, a large number of them are even deprived of their legitimate holdings as punishment for their defiance. The fact is that the dividing lines have always been there which have only become sharper with the passage of time. The instruments of this divide are ingrained deeply in the psyche of the ruling elite and they are unwilling to loosen their hold on what they believe is their hereditary right. Can a country survive, much less progress, with this mindset in place which may aggravate further with every day that passes?

Principally, it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that every one born within its geographical precincts is given an equal right to all essential opportunities for progress. But, this right of all being equal in the eyes of the state is only found penned down in the statute book. With time, even that has dulled, losing meaning and relevance. That does not imply that it has been done away with, or will ever be. Breaking the chains of captivity comes naturally to people who suffer its brutalities and there is many an enthralling and elevating story capturing the heroic struggle of people to secure what is denied to them by the state and its ruling elite.

Where does Pakistan stand in this game of rights? This would be a stimulating question to respond to, but it gets lost in the haze of treasonous contracts enacted and felonious writs promulgated. These contracts and these writs are no means to eliminate what is structurally wrong with the system that rules the country. These are just expedient means employed to tide over a difficult phase that may accrue because of some unseen situation, only to degenerate to the way it has always been, preserving a clear distinction between those who have the power and the opportunities and those who have none of this and are forever condemned to live in subjugation.

This disdainful and deeply-embedded attitude to not only maintain the wicked instruments of inequality under state protection, but to further perpetuate them through all possible means and methods available generates a high level of disaffection and hatred among communities which are deprived of their inalienable rights on a par with the rest of the people. The sinister thought that they would continue to absorb the inequities just because they are weak is a dangerous hypothesis which has been proven wrong as can be seen inscribed on the pages of history. Yet we continue to live with a fake and frivolous presumption that we shall overwhelm any challenge to our innate superiority, and our status is more ‘equal’ than others. This is ample material to stir serious turbulence to the peril of weakening of the state by virtue of losing its moral authority.

Multiple welfare schemes initiated by the incumbent government under the Ehsaas umbrella, setting up shelter homes and taking a number of other initiatives to facilitate the growth of the downtrodden communities must be applauded. However, what is far more important is that changes are brought about in the system whereby provision of equal rights no longer remains a matter of opinion of individuals, but ingrained deeply in its spirit and writ. This should become the bar whereby the success of the government is measured. This will not come about by itself. A concerted struggle will have to be launched under the benevolent guidance of people of substance and integrity. Finding them, incidentally, may prove to be the most difficult factor to initiate the effort.

That may well be, but it is not impossible as there are people who may not be at the forefront at this juncture. They need to be found and inspired to take on this mammoth challenge to turn the state into a just and judicious arbiter of the destinies of all people who live within the ambit of its jurisdiction and ensure that the chance of their birth does not become a stigma for them to burn in the fires of deprivations and belittlements.

They are among us. They must become of us. They need to be nurtured with compassion and care to walk the distance to their dreams. They cannot be denied their right.