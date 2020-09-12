Ex-PM’s son stopped from going abroad at airport

ISLAMABAD: Son of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, was stopped by immigration staff at Islamabad International Airport from leaving the country on Saturday.

Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi was going to depart for Dubai through a foreign airline’s flight, EK-613. The FIA immigration officials offloaded Abdullah due to the presence of his name on the stop list of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had extended the bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case related to the illegal appointment in Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The court had also directed to place names of Abbasi and other accused on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former prime minister is also among other accused who are facing charges of corruption over awarding LNG import contracts allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB investigators had claimed that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws. TLTP