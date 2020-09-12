Covid-19 resurging globally

Pakistan is not immune

That Pakistan has been counted in a World Economic Forum list of countries to learn from to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is a welcome recognition by an international credible institution, but at the same time such accolades should not become a source of so much unchecked excess jubilation that one simply forgets how a second wave of the deadly virus is an eventuality. Neighbouring India’s first Covid-19 wave is still going strong clocking the highest number of new cases in the world, around 90,000 a day, and with respect to cases per million of population (a more reasonable statistic to compare) is 2.3 times that of Pakistan. Deaths per million of population are also twice that of Pakistan. Clearly Pakistan, despite responding quite poorly to the virus when it first entered the country and started spreading, has come out of this pandemic relatively unscathed─ some projections in June were suggesting a death toll in the millions. Prime Minister Imran Khan took a risk by not placing a harsh lockdown immediately, instead opting for a very lax one which, it is suggested by some experts, inadvertently stopped the virus from spreading to villages as daily wage labourers were still able to find work in the cities, while a median age of 22 also helped keep the recovery rate up.

But there is still no Covid-19 vaccine available and one is at least six months away, if not more. With winter around the corner and countries like the UK and other European countries already experiencing spikes after weeks of calm, Pakistan must capitalize on its current position. That is not to suggest a lockdown is placed when the temperature drops come October; hopefully it need not come to that. But what can be done now is stricter implementation of SOPs that are being blatantly violated since the country was fully opened a little more than a month ago. Equipping hospitals with PPEs now rather than scrambling for them later, if patients again start filling ICUs and wards would also be a good idea. Time is again on our side, just as it was when the virus had started travelling from Wuhan towards our shores. That opportunity was fantastically wasted and it would be a shame if that were to happen again and lives are unnecessarily lost.