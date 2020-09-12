Countrywide protests held to demand stern action against culprits of motorway gang rape

Large demonstrations and protests took place across all major cities of the country on Saturday after a group of men committed a brutal gang rape on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway a few days ago.

The protests organised by a number or women’s groups and progressive parties, protests in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad took to major avenues to demand justice for the atrocity, as well as systemic change to stop such incidents from happening again. In addition to calls for transparent and effective investigations into such issues, another major demand of the protesters was the removal of Lahore CCPO, Umer Sheikh.

The CCPO, whose appointment had already come under a cloud of controversy, had first made a statement criticising the victim of the gang rape. He later double down on his stance, and refused to apologise despite calls for him to retract his insensitive, and needless statement.

The organisers of the Aurat March Protests in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad all helped organise the protests in their respective cities by the name of ‘mera jism mer marzi march.’ The marches demanded that public spaces be made safe for women, radical procedural and institutional changes, the banning of the two finger test, and the establishment of cells for the reporting of gender based violence.

We, the organisers of the Mera Jism Meri Marzi protest in Karachi, demand justice, accountability, an end to violence, and structural reform. We demand radical change within our public institutions to ensure that this culture of patriarchal violence and control comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/6fmCIMAc2r — Aurat March – عورت مارچ (@AuratMarchKHI) September 12, 2020

The charter of demands also included implementation of legislation related to criminal offences such as rape and the protection of transgender persons, ender-sensitive curricula be introduced and government spending on women’s health, education and safety be increased.

Women at the protests chanted slogans and carried placards and posters demanding their rights and justice for the victim of the recent rape, and that the men who committed the crime be brought to justice. In Lahore, a large number of protesters gathered at the liberty round about in Gulberg, where a large number of women took up the front of the protest. Men there for support stood behind. The same pattern was followed in Karachi, where the protest took place at the Karachi Press Club, and in Islamabad.

The protests presented a picture of resistance and women coming together to declare that they have had enough not just of sexual violence committed by men, but also by the culture in society that surrounds how women are seen. Their demands included far reaching reforms that would allow women to be treated like equal citizens.

Victims of sexual assault were also among those protesting, and made their own voices heard as well, and stood in solidarity with other women.

Met this lady at the Islamabad protest against the motorway gang rape. She is a widow & cancer patient, who was violently assaulted & injured by a male neighbor in G-6 who has been released by the police & is now threatening to rape her daughters. She asked me to share her story. pic.twitter.com/HXmvapEbZX — Ammar Rashid ☭🌹 #RedistributionNow (@AmmarRashidT) September 12, 2020

There was a point today at the protest I just couldn’t keep it in anymore. I cried uncontrollably. Seeing so many women around me fighting back, pushing back. Yet in an enclave of our own. Surrounded by predators who were eyeing us like candy, waiting to pounce on us, smirking. — Safia (@_safiamahmood) September 12, 2020

A number of prominent women’s right activists and personalities attended the protests in the different cities. Speaking to media in the federal capital, president of the Women’s Democratic Forum (WDF), Ismat Shahjehan, said that women, children and even animals are not free or safe in Pakistan.

“They (women) are unsafe around their relatives at home and around male colleagues in their offices,” she said. “A state which failed to provide justice was unacceptable and called for effective punishment instead of strict punishment.”

She also warned against those calling for measures such as public hangings, saying that this would mean having to hang half the population of the country. “There are people rapists in this country sitting behind pulpits at mosques and all the way up to the parliament,” she said.

Maria Malik of the Awami Workers Party said women in Pakistan spent their lives in fear and when they talked about freedom, they were abused. She said rapists would continue to flourish in society as long as the powerful escaped prosecution by the law.

“A child was kidnapped from the area around the prime minister’s home and his body was found later. How can a leader who cannot provide justice in his surroundings ensure justice for women?” she questioned.

