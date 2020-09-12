COAS, CENTCOM chief discuss Afghan peace, regional security

RAWALPINDI: US Central Command Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie junior called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting between Army Chief General Bajwa and US CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr discussed the geo-strategic situation in the region.

According to ISPR, the two leaders also discussed regional security, promotion of bilateral relations, Afghanistan peace process and the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The visit of the CENTCOM comes at a time when the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are set to take place in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday after a long wait and anticipation.