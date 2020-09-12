Centre-Sindh cooperation for Karachi’s improvement good gesture: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the federal and Sindh governments partnership for the betterment of Karachi is a pleasant gesture.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways headquarters here on Saturday, the minister gave statements on multiple current issues.

He strongly condemned the motorway rape incident a few days ago. “We have been ashamed in front of the whole world due to this incident,” he said.

Rasheed said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, would complete its five-year tenure, predicting that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be divided into parts by the end of December this year while the “PML-Shehbaz” could part ways with the PML-Nawaz.

He said that the courts were now questioning Nawaz Sharif’s illness as to how it was possible that a person suffering from a serious illness had not been admitted to any hospital.

About the railways, the minister said that several steps were being taken for its improvement and that the PR had decided to reduce the fare of the airconditioned business class by 10 per cent, and A/C standard class by 5 per cent.

“The trains schedule would also be improved soon,” he added.

He also announced that dinning cars which had been removed from the trains due to coronavirus while were being restored from Monday.

He said that the Main Line-1 (ML-1) was a game-changer project and soon transportation of wheat and sugar would be carried out by the Railways across the country.

He said that the cargo system of the railways was also being improved and now home delivery service would be started by it.

To a question about disturbed train time-table, the minister said that heavy rains had flooded Karachi and other areas of Sindh, which badly affected the train schedule.

The minister said that Karachi was being made into a mini headquarter of the Pakistan Railways and officers from the headquarters would be transferred to Karachi so that they could be made part of the operational system.

He said that arrears of pension would be given to the employees now, instead of giving money to the contractors.