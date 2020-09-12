Buzdar assures public of taking all possible steps to ensure safety of CCPO

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assured the people of the province of his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Shaikh.

“The public should not have even an iota of doubt in its mind that the protection of the CCPO is at the absolute top of its list of agendas,” he said.

“People try to rationalise the attacks made against him, saying that he asked for this, but that is a horrible thing to say,” he said. “The CCPO can say whatever he wants in this country and also whenever he wants. It is our job to provide him protection.”

“If the government cannot protect the marginalised segments of the society, like senior police officers with terrible reputations for corruption and high-handedness, then, quite frankly, it should pack up.”