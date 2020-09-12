Businessmen mull ways to promote peace, interfaith harmony

LAHORE: Interfaith harmony and tolerance can play a key role in social cohesion and role of every segment of the society is imperative in this regard. The business community is one such major segment which can contribute to thus cause.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Alam Augustine during a Consultative Workshop on ‘Interfaith Harmony’ held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). The consultation was held in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation – an organisation working for promotion of peace in the society.

He stressed upon the importance of social and religious harmony. He spoke about initiatives of the government to ensure a just and tolerant society.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar appreciated Ejaz Alam Augustine for sparing time to preside over this important session.

Asghar said that the business community truly believes in promoting social tolerance that holds key importance in maintaining peaceful co-existence among various groups of society which are classified in terms of religion and social class, etc.

“Our own religion Islam commands the Muslims that there should not be any discrimination based on clan, creed, race or religion. The word ‘Islam’ itself refers to peace. Muslims are strictly instructed to treat all people with kindness through dialogue and show full respect to freedom of faith,’ he said.

The LCCI senior vice president said that establishing peaceful coexistence has now become a challenge. It is either because of our lesser understanding about teachings of Islam or paying more attention towards such opinions spread by various extremist groups who have their own vested interests in sustaining differences among the multiple sections of society.

Youth Development Foundation (YDF) Executive Director Shahid Rehmat said that on the occasion that “we have to remain vigilant and at the same time act wisely to differentiate which ideology is better to be followed’. “We should vow to play our specific part to promote the soft image of Pakistan. Without any doubt, creating widespread interfaith harmony can be one of the factors to achieve this objective,” he added.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed, Deputy Director Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Muhammad Yousaf, LCCI Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.

It was also pointed out that businessmen can promote acceptance by not discriminating against employees on the basis of religion, being conscious while giving charity to different groups and using CSR funds to run campaigns and research programmes at educational institutes on how to promote peace and interfaith harmony.