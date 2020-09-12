BISE introduces online tracking facility

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has introduced an online file tracking system for the applicants submitting their applications to student facilitation centre set up at the board’s office.

This was stated by BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi while presiding over a departmental meeting at his office on Friday.

Giving the details, the chairman said that the applicants can track progress made on their applications while sitting in their homes now. The purpose is to save the applicants from the hassle of visiting the office, again and again, he added. The board is actively using IT tools to provide better services to the students and the general public besides improving the standard of service delivery, concluded the chairman. The meeting also pondered over different educational matters and took important decisions.

BISE secretary, the controller (exam) and others attended the meeting.