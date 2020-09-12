Bilawal wants Watan Cards for flood affectees

MIRPUR KHAS: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Saturday demanded the federal government issue Watan Cards to flood affectees.

Talking to journalists in Mirpur Khas, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the problems of flood affectees will not be resolved by only distributing ration among them.

He maintained that the farmers are facing problems due to floods and attacks of locusts. The PPP chairman demanded the centre to declare an emergency across the country and help the small farmers.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had distributed relief goods among the affectees of flood-hit areas in Mirpur Khas.