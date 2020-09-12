BAP’s Khalid Bizenjo elected as senator from Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo was declared winner in the polling on the Senate seat from Balochistan on Saturday.

The senate seat from Balochistan had fallen vaccant after the recent death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. Mir Khalid Bizenjo from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Dr Muneer Baloch from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Ghaus from Jamiat Uleme-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) contested the election.

Later, the PTI announced its support for the BAP’s contestant after holding a meeting with the provincial ministers and candidate of BAP. The BAP candidate and provincial ministers held a meeting with PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, Yar Muhammad Rind.

The PTI decided to vote for BAP’s Mir Khalid Bizenjo after meeting a delegation comprising the candidate himself alongside other leaders including Salim Khosa, Mitha Khan, Lala Rasheed Dashti. According to regulations, 64 out of 65 lawmakers from the provincial assembly are allowed to cast votes. The provincial election commission said that two votes were rejected.

BAP has overall 24 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, whereas, JUI-F and Balochistan National Party (BNP) have 10 seats each, PTI, 7, Awami National Party (ANP), 4, and BNP Awami, 3, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), 2, Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP), 1, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), 1, and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), 1.