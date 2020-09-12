Aziz Bhatti remembered on 55th martyrdom anniversary

The army on Saturday paid homage to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti who embraced martyrdom while defending the country during the 1965 war with India.

“Nation honours the supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, in 1965 war,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet posted midnight.

Nation honours the supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, in 1965 war. His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan, come what may.#OurMartyrsOurHeroes pic.twitter.com/GVwoFn65m8 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 11, 2020

Saturday marked the 55th death anniversary of Bhatti who was a company commander deployed in the Burki area of Lahore front during the war.

“His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan, come what may,” the ISPR added.

Every year, the anniversary is celebrated with traditional fervour.