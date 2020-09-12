4 killed, 8 injured in Karachi building fire

KARACHI: At least four people, including two women and a minor, were killed after a fire erupted at a three-storey building in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony on Saturday.

Rescue workers and police rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported but faced difficulty in carrying out the rescue operation due to narrow streets. However, they managed to extinguish the flames after a two-hour-long operation.

According to rescue sources, five people, including two women and a child, were evacuated from the building.

A statement by Civil Lines police said eight others were also injured in the fire. The deceased and the victims were all shifted to Civil Hospital, the statement added.

It added that a police constable, Naeem Gujjar, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after his condition deteriorated during the rescue operation due to inhaling smoke.

Rescue officials said one of the injured saved his life by jumping from the first floor of the building.