With so many eyes fixed on Qatar talks

Spoilers cannot go undetected

The Trump Administration wants intra-Afghan talks to succeed to seek credit for ending the longest US war and bringing back US soldiers. The Afghan government has had enough of violence and wants peace. The Taliban leadership knows it cannot come to power without an understanding with the Afghan government and its international guarantors. Pakistan wants peace and an effective government in Kabul so that terrorists are denied the use of Afghan territory for attacks inside Pakistan. That the talks have gone on for 18 months and there is still no ceasefire agreement indicates there are serious problems that remain unresolved.

The talks begin in Qatar today following the US-Taliban Agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration. The Agreement requires that international forces withdraw from Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counterterrorism guarantees from the Taliban who have pledged to negotiate a permanent ceasefire and power-sharing deal with the Afghan government.

The negotiations are going to be contentious. The Taliban control more than half of Afghanistan but lack legitimacy. The Afghan government enjoys international recognition but is unable to establish its writ over much of the country. Among the issues that remain unresolved is the position of the women and minorities in the future setup and the state of human rights, including freedom of speech. Equally crucial is the issue of the share of the two sides in the interim set-up.

The Taliban have replaced Mullah Baradar with ultra-conservative Maulvi Abdul Hakim as leader of the negotiating team. Being the chief mufti of the Taliban and having close links with Taliban chief Haibatullah, he is empowered to take decisions on the spot. The talks can fail if he insists on enforcing the sharia laws as practiced under Mullah Umar. Alternately, his presence makes it easier for the negotiating team to sell whatever they agree upon to the rest of the group.

The talks take place amidst increasing violence on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border. Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan and the region and has hoped for the talks’ success. The ISPR has vowed to defeat Afghan talks ‘spoilers’ through cooperation with Kabul. Hopefully the international community will also take also take note of the spoilers.