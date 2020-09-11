Violence against women

How well a society treats its women is one of the strongest indicators of the success and health of that society. It is no secret that despite the media uproar regarding this pertinent issue, women are constantly being harassed and cornered in our society. Traumatic and dreadful issues are emerging which are physically and mentally affecting the lives of women. The sad part is that now; age is actually considered just a number by a hand picked number of brutal rapists and murderers.

You cannot expect a women to be safe, a women to not think twice before going out late at night. Even in daytime they are being catcalled or followed. This has become a new normal for the women of our country.

Although the government has taken initiatives for the wellbeing of women in Pakistan, they haven’t been very effective. Seeing how little girls are being raped is proof of how our society is desperately in need for help. After proper inquiry, if proven guilty, these rapists should be hanged publicly. The only way to stop this is to inculcate fear amongst ourselves. We don’t realise how toxic this mistreatment can prove to be for our society. At the end of the day, it is our loss. Its up to us to decide whether we want our society to prosper or not.

SHARMEEN FARASAT

KARACHI