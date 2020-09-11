Two arrested in motorway gang-rape incident, investigative committee formed by CM Punjab

–PML-N demands removal of CCPO Lahore for his controversial remarks

LAHORE: After the rape and robbery of a woman on the Lahore motorway, a five-member committee was formed to investigate the incident, and two men have been arrested after they used the victim’s ATM card.

The committee is convened by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and the other members are additional chief secretary Home Department, the additional inspector general (IG) special branch, deputy inspector general (DIG) investigation Punjab and the director-general (DG) Forensic Science Agency.

This committee is to respond to the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Making progress in the case, so far seven suspects have been arrested based in evidence collected so far, and DNA tests are being conducted. Geofencing and footage from local cameras are helping track down any other potential culprits, said the police.

The most promising lead so far is the arrest of two men who were using the woman’s ATM card to withdraw money from an ATM. The forensic authorities have acquired special chemical from Dubai for completing the sampling process, and the DNA found on these two men will be tested against the victim, sources told a local news outlet.

IGP Ghani said that the “barbarians” would be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice. “Police teams are working day and night to provide justice to the victim and her family,” he added.

The woman had been travelling with her children on the motorway when the car ran out of fuel near the Gujjarpura area. She had contacted her relative and tried calling the motorway police. In this time, two men approached the car, broke the window, gang-raped the woman, and robbed her of her valuables, including Rs100,000 in cash, a ring, a bracelet, and three ATM cards.

The first to respond to the scene was Dolphin Trooper Ali Abbas. After reaching the incident site, he saw a child’s shoe and proceeded to go down a ditch. “Sensing that the matter was suspicious, we also fired in the air,” said the police official. “It was very dark and we could not see much. When we went further into the bushes, we heard a voice saying ‘bhai’. When we approached the voice, we saw the victim with her children wrapped around her. A passer-by had called 15, and had left by the time we arrived.”

Speaking on the incident and the newly formed committee, CM Buzdar was hopeful the case would be solved soon. “Punjab Police has already arrested accused involved in such tragic incidents. We will go to the last limit,” he said. “I assure the affected family that all the requirements of justice will be met. The accused involved in the heinous incident do not deserve any concession.”

Earlier, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh had made comments regarding the motorway incident, which have been viewed as victim-blaming. The CCPO had during a TV interview blame the victim for travelling late at night and for taking the motorway instead of GT Road.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded the removal of Umar Sheikh from his position as a “women’s dignity is not safe as long as this CCPO is in office”.

The comment was made by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Friday. She added that the CCPO should receive as severe a punishment as the rapists, and that his focus should have been on why the police were not there to help the woman.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar both came to the defence of the CCPO, saying that the statement had been misconstrued. Sources say that around 110 million women so far have demanded the removal of CCPO Sheikh.

Marriyum also criticized the government for their silence on the matter. “Police seem to be in confusion over jurisdiction,” she said. “The entire government, as well as the prime minister, is silent on this atrocity. The government has failed to ensure the protection of Pakistani citizens.”