Time to act 

A Woman That was waiting for Help on Motorway, in GujjarPura Area was raped by two robbers at Gunpoint. This incident has proved that the state has once again failed to provide security to its citizens. This incident has sent a wave of Shock and anguish across the country, and people are demanding public hanging of culprits so that an example could be set once for all.

The increasing number of incidents related to sexual assault in Punjab is an area of high concern, but authorities are not dealing this issue in the way it should be delt. As many as 75 incidents of rape, including five gang rape cases had been reported from lahore and its surrounding areas in the first two months of this year, while ten cases of gang rape were registered last year and seven cases have been rigstered in the same localities this year by now.

In accordance with police reports, 3881 cases of rape and 1359 cases of child sexual abuse had been registerd in punjab during last year. An other report that was published in a newspaper two years ago, divulged that there was no conviction in 141 cases of rape reported by then in lahore. A study carried by an NGO ‘SAHIL” that is working from 1996 on child protection intimated that child sexual abuse rate in Pakistan is 7 children per day!.

All these stats are startling and our perspective towards dealing with these issues is also dejecting. The anguish of the public was fueled further by the injudicious statements of CCPO lahore pertaining to this case. These statements have also exposed the moderate strategy of Punjab Police about the case.

Effective and Exemplary legislation is required to deracinate this chronic dilemma that has almost made this country vulnerable for women and children

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja And Jahangir Akbar Naiech

Sujawal