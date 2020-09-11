Quaid-e-Azam’s 72nd death anniversary observed across country

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday paid a visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on his 72nd death anniversary.

The president laid a floral wreath at the tomb and offered Fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the book of visitors. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the president said that following rules and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is the only way for us to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves to become a successful nation.

He said that the way our nation has defeated the coronavirus and its spread also speaks volume of our determination and resolve as the most developed nations are still struggling to deal with this pandemic.

Born on December 25th, 1876, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s creation on August 14, 1947. He then served as Pakistan’s first governor-general until his death. Quaid-e-Azam passed away on September 11, 1948, shortly after achieving a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

To mark the day, various programmes were held by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khawani and Fateha were held at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. Government representatives from different walks of life visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay floral wreaths and to offer Fateha.

Khateebs of all mosques held special Dua after Juma sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and a special sitting were held at Nazaria-e-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which political and religious figures paid homage to the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.