Punjab receives approximately 8per cent less share through Ehsaas Cash

ISLAMABAD: According to documents, the Punjab province has so far received approximately 8 per cent fewer shares through federally funded Ehsaas Emergency Cash program based on the 2017 population census.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar has presented a report on Ehsaas Emergency Cash to Prime Minister Imran Khan. PM Imran has directed to remove mistakes in the data to extend relief to the poor section of the society.

According to documents, so far the Punjab province has received 8 per cent less financial support through a federally funded Ehsaas Emergency Cash program while Sindh received additional 9 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 1.28 per cent and Balochistan received additional 0.85 per cent.

As per details, total Rs194.62 billion had been disbursed among various federal units while the number of eligible beneficiaries was over 16 million.

Punjab had received Rs84.03 billion (43.18 per cent share in Ehsaas cash), Sindh Rs60.41 billion (31.04 per cent share), KP Rs34.9 billion (17.93 per cent share), Balochistan Rs9.6 billion (4.94 per cent share), Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rs3.28 billion (1.69 per cent share) Gilgit Baltistan Rs1.45 billion (0.75 per cent), Islamabad Rs0.95 billion (0.49 per cent share).

Ehsaas Emergency Cash program has received total 181.7 million requests through various means including SMS services, web portal, and PM’s portal. 139 million requests were placed through 8171 short code SMS service, 5.6 million requests through a web portal, 31.9 million requests through district route, and 4.8 million requests through the portal and 66 million requests through unique CNICs after removing duplication.

Over 80 million financially prosperous individuals have sought financial support through Ehsaas Emergency Cash program while around 9 lakh applications of government employees have been rejected so far.

Furthermore, approximately 3.7 million unverified CNICs have been identified while so far total 16.9 million cases have been accepted including 4.1 million cases of category I, 4 million cases of category II, 4.2 million cases of category III, 1.2 million cases of category-IV (labour portal) and 2.4 million cases of category-IV.

The documents also state that a report presented to the premier by SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar has revealed risks which were predicted at the inception of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, and operational challenges, including logistics, liquidity and connectivity issues, digital destitution, low financial literacy, the validity of CNIC, limitation of the data-driven message, long queues, incentives for banks, retailers, new types of collusion, cyber-attacks and fraud, public transport, slow withdrawals in category II & III, inter-cluster payments, and biometric failure.

The SAPM proposed counters, including an increase in the number of cash-out points, special campsites to manage large numbers, banks to ensure precautionary measures at cash-out points, and more.