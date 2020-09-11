PM Imran visits Quetta, reviews flood situation and development projects

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Quetta on Friday for a day-long visit for a briefing on the flood situation, Covid-19, and development projects in Balochistan.

The briefing was led by Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, who informed the premier about the province’s law and order situation and ongoing development projects, as well as about the damage caused by the recent rains and floods.

PM Imran appreciated the provincial government’s efforts and promised federal support from the government to help complete the development projects in a timely manner.

The premier also discussed the overall situation in the province with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

During the visit, PM Imran was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.