Life after surviving Covid-19

Even after recovering from Covid-19, patients may face problems

By: Dr Unaisa Tubba Mushtaq

Threats of an increase in percentage of “won’t-recover-completely patients” are hitting our heads. Post-recovery measures are as important to take as pre-infection measures are. Ignorance can lead to long term consequences like the AIDS epidemic.

Every infectious disease leaves its marks on the health of its victim. Especially viral infections are not so easy to treat due to minimal antibiotic effect. Viruses take control of some targeted organs of body. Even after the end of this control, the affected parts take time to finish the road to recovery. This is sure to happen in every viral infection. Measles is a disease which gives its patient a long lasting immunity and it is highly unlikely for anyone to get measles twice. Even this disease also leaves lingering effects like permanent brain damage and hair loss. So post-recovery effects is something beyond immunity and it leaves long lasting consequences. To shut one’s eyes to covid-19 post-recovery effects is not that easy.

Chronic fatigue syndrome: the most common lingering effect post-recovery is fatigue. This fatigue may vary from mild, lasting for a few days, to be so severe as for the patient to develop chronic fatigue syndrome. This syndrome is a major threat in post-covid-19 life also. This condition causes a continuous fatigue and doesn’t allow the sufferer to return to work completely. This fatigue can even make a person physically or mentally immobilized. The pathophysiology of this syndrome is not fully known but it surely happens due to lack of energy if a patient remains stuck to his bed during the infection, he is more prone to suffer chronic fatigue syndrome. As covid-19 do not allow patients to go to work, so the chances of chronic fatigue syndrome are high. It has been seen that it lasts for six months but in some cases it may persists for a year or more.

To prevent this horrible syndrome affecting you, do not remain lethargic during the periods of illness. Try to take a walk within your room if possible and eat healthy fruits and vegetables to restore your energy. After discharge if you feel weakness then drink energy filled drinks and go into sunlight for vitamin D. Cut back on fatty foods, avoid fizzy drinks and exercise more. To ditch fatigue is only possible by addressing your allergies, reducing your stress and a balanced diet.

As the common covid-19 symptoms have been seen, it is evident that this virus especially effects respiratory system, digestive system and somehow the kidneys and heart.

Kidney problems, heart problems, sepsis, trauma, physical issues, all these things have to managed as part of post-recovery care. This is not a case of broken arm where there is only one problem to handle. Many more complexities may be there as this virus penetrates ones body. To control syndrome after syndrome its necessary to give more support for post-covid-19 patients, both mentally and physically

Respiratory system problems: the sequelae of covid-19 on one’s respiratory system will depend on the severity of the infection he has suffered. Coronavirus patients may have to face breathing difficulties and lungs malfunctioning in their post-recovery life. The risk of getting acute respiratory distress syndrome increases as the coronavirus can affect its victim’s lungs greatly and a form of lung failure might happen in the form of ARDS. This syndrome is itself fatal. If a person already has some respiratory issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease then the condition can become uncontrollable.

Preventive measures to avoid respiratory issues mean it’s necessary to avoid smoking or the use of alcohol. One should avoid work with dust or in dusty areas. One should also test for radon and take spirometry tests whenever one feels breathing difficulties.

Digestive system problems: patients who have suffered from diarrhea and indigestion related symptoms, have greater possibilities of facing digestion and absorption difficulties. One is likely to develop dehydration due to diarrhea and this dehydration ,if not handled carefully, might result in chronic dehydration. Food poisoning and stomach burns can also strike because the digestive system has gone wrong. Electrolyte imbalance may also occur because of diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration and this imbalance will lead to muscle spasm.

To avoid these situations, take a hygienic, fully cooked and healthy diet. Take plenty of fresh water. Take oral rehydration solutions and water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, coconut juice and so on.

Delirium: Covid-19 has given its sudden appearance not only like a disease but also like a fear triggerer. Some studies say that about 75 percent people are seen facing a delirium of hospital and delirium of loneliness. According to Merck manual : delirium is characterized by an inability to pay attention, disorientation, an inability to think clearly, and fluctuations in the level of alertness. This condition is a psychological problem and if left untreated can lead to mental illness and even memory loss.

To deal with delirium try to do activities that sedate your brain and make some yoga-like sedating exercises part of your daily life like the wide-legged forward bend pose, sphinx pose and forward-fold pose.

To control syndrome after syndrome its necessary to give more support for post-covid-19 patients, both mentally and physically. A British NHS spokesperson said: “While we emerge from the peak of coronavirus, the next phase of the health service’s response to coronavirus will mean expanding and strengthening community health and care services in new ways, as well setting up extra psychological care for staff.”