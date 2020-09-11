Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested for allegedly ‘spreading hatred’

KARACHI: Two days after a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the journalist at Defence Police Station, Bilal Farooqi was arrested at residence Karachi for defaming state institutions and propagating hatred.

The arrest was confirmed by Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

A member of the police force told a local news outlet that Farooqi was arrested under Sections 500 and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Sections 11 and 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, on September 9 on the complaint of a private citizen.

According to the report, the complainant, Javed Khan, accused Farooqi of spreading hatred Twitter. The complainant says that Farooqi shared “provocative posts” against the Pakistan Army and the local religion.

Farooqi currently works as a News Editor at The Express Tribune.