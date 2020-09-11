IMF tightens screws

The government must avoid giving it ammunition

The IMF is demanding that the government no longer hold back on the increases it had promised in the gas and power tariffs, now that the coronavirus, which it had proffered to justify the delay, was now retreating. That shows one of the consequences of too much boasting of the success of the government’s efforts. The ability of the economy to survive the rate increases is doubtful, but here too, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s falling over himself to claim an economic recovery precludes offering the pandemic-caused recession as any sort of excuse.

Mr Khan has taken the relatively better performance of exports in August as a reason to boast about his government’s handling of the economy. That comes after he had cherry-picked workers’ remittances to point out for July, as evidence of a recovery. Just as much as that figure was anomalous (being caused because Haj expenses were not spent), the August exports figure is anomalous, being caused by exporters receiving proceeds which had been stuck up. The workers’ remittance figure for August does not show any persistence of the July figure, and more sober economists expect the export volume to fall back to normal levels in September.

This episode might be amusing, except for two things. First, it puts the country in an invidious position with respect to its multilateral creditors, because such Pollyanna-ish statements may be used by them when Pakistani negotiators try to point out the true, and therefore bleak, state of the economy, which makes going easy on the country mere economic sense. Second, it provides an entirely unrealistic basis for policy-making. Prime Minister Khan should not get his hopes up because of exports, because he should realize that they can only pick up on any kind of sustainable basis if the West and China begin to import once again. That they will not do so long as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have them in their grip. That grip my not be relaxed until next spring, because the evidence from Europe indicates that the second wave is about to strike, even though the first wave is not yet over. Also, the earliest a vaccine is expected is the end of the year. The economic effects will only take place months later. Until then, Mr Khan will have to go on plucking at straws.