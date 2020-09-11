Humanity is no more

The incinerate body of a minor girl was recovered on Sunday from Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi area, two days after she was reported to possess gone missing, police said.

PIB police headquarters police station Officer Shakir Husain said that the five-year-old victim, Marwah, had been kidnapped and raped before being murdered and torched. She was reported missing from the Old Sabzi Mandi area two days before her body was found in an exceedingly dumpsite on an empty plot within the same area within the early hours of Sunday morning.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre where a post-mortem examination was held. consistent with the autopsy report, the victim had been sexually assaulted and had died from head injuries.

One person has been taken into custody for interrogation, the SHO said.

Rape cases are increasing day by day.The small small girls are abducted and raped. I feel petty to say that after they are burnt and throw away just because they should be recognised.

None is safe in our surrounding. Even not the boys.

Our so called scholars say to the present send your children to mosque. They call them to teach them to say what islam said and what Muslims are.

But they themselves argued the children to come with them and let them do the bad deeds even they are boys also.

Recently there was a case a scholar compels the children to take quran in your and promise you will not say anything what happened here.

Our boys are not safe what we can say about the girls?

Mehjabeen munir

TURBAT