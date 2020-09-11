Disguised robbers loot cars on Lahore-Islamabad motorway

ISLAMABAD: Reportedly, armed robbers dressed as Punjab Police’s Elite Force were stopping cars on Lahore-Islamabad motorway and mugging several vehicles on Thursday, making this another motorway incident where the police did not respond in time.

An ambulance driver who witnessed the incident told a local news station that the incident took place between Hiran Minar and Sheikhupura, adding that he saw almost 20 cars stopped on the road.

Reportedly, the robbers had thrown down tress and fired at the tires of passing cars to stop them. Many of the victims complained of calling the motorway police helpline but not getting a response. However, police reached the crime scene after emergency calls were made to 15.

The ambulance driver honked his horn in an attempt to scare away the robbers who, assuming it was the police, quickly fled the scene.

The incident took place three kilometres away from the Sheikhupura Interchange on the M-2 Motorway toward Islamabad.